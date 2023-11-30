Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 304 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 29.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAH

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,274.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.