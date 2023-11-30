Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,567 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 313,078 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $363.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.02 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CRSR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.