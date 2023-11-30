Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,652 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGI. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NYSE TGI opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

