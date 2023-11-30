Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,280 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Hovde Group started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

View Our Latest Report on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $851.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.