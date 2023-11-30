Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 863 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on RILY

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.