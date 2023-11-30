Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Thryv were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thryv by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Thryv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thryv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRY opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $629.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,822.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

