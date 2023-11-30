Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Anywhere Real Estate

In other news, Director Enrique Silva purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

HOUS stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $597.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.44. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

