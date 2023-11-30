Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Artivion were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.41. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

