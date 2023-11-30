Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,883,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJRI. CL King reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

BJRI opened at $30.30 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $704.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.95.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

