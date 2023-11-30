Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

