Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 84,708 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

