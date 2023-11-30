Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $788,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DHT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,763,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,553,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 147,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of DHT by 2,688.9% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Price Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.15. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

