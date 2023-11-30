Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.64

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 11303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

