Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.64

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 11303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
