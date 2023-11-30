Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires 1,430 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

