Contrasting Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -293.90% -38.58% -35.19% Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vuzix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Vuzix has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vuzix and Sonic Foundry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $11.84 million 11.50 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -3.36 Sonic Foundry $23.04 million 0.19 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.23

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Foundry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vuzix and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Foundry has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 752.27%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Vuzix.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

