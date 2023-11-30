Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,576 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $4,733,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 160.1% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 217,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 288,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $704.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.42 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

