Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CUZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.