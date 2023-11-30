CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 10.4 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $235.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.80, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.