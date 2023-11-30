CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.79.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $235.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.80, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.