CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $235.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

