CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $221.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.79.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.15. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $235.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -571.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.