CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.79.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $235.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.