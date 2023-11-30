CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $235.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 302,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,550,000 after buying an additional 47,548 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 908,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.