CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.80, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.15. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $235.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

