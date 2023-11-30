CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -571.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $235.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

