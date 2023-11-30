CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -571.80, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $235.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 302,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 908,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,423,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

