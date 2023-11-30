CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $245.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.79.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $235.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.80, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

