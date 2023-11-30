CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.79.

CRWD opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $235.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

