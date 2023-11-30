CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of CS Disco worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAW shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,423.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE:LAW opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $365.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.34.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

