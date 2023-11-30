Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $227.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $210.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.11. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $216.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

