Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Up 5.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.