Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

