Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 1.5 %

DHIL opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. The company has a market capitalization of $461.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $145.86 and a 52 week high of $193.20.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

