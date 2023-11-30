Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 128,375 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $55,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,068 shares of company stock valued at $840,527. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

KTOS stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

