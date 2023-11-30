Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 45,499 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $55,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 345,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $115.60 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.