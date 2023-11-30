Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 47,546 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $55,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

