Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 838 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $58,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $213.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.03. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $5,984,258. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

