Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,268,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.90. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

