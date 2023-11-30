Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $56,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.48.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.74 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

