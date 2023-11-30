Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $53,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in APi Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 832,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $30.25 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

APG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

