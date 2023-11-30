Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 116,903 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $54,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $217,707. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.85. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

