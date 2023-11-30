Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 25,914 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,412,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avista were worth $55,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 156.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE:AVA opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

