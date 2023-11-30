Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 41,093 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $54,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

SMP opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $773.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.64. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,785 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $62,064.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,549.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMP. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

