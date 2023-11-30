Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 462,039 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $55,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 20.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

