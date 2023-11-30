Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,377 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $56,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $170.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

