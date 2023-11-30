Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 92,008 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $54,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after acquiring an additional 224,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,308,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

