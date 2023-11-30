Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,704,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 216,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $56,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 69.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHLB

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $259,420. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.