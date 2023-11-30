Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $57,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,320,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 33.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Morningstar by 126.3% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Morningstar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.3 %

MORN stock opened at $281.50 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $282.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.71.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $2,680,096.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,517,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,147,526.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $2,680,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,517,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,147,526.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,868 shares of company stock worth $33,266,843 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

