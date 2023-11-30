Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,658,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of ProPetro worth $54,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ProPetro by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.47. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,426 shares of company stock worth $728,884. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PUMP. TheStreet upgraded ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PUMP

ProPetro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.