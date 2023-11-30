Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $57,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETD. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ETD opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

